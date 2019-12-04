Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Julie Anne Field


1958 - 2019
Julie Anne Field Obituary
Julie Anne Field (nee Woltzen), age 60, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1993, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born December 10, 1958 in Sioux Falls, SD.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
