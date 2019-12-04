|
Julie Anne Field (nee Woltzen), age 60, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1993, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born December 10, 1958 in Sioux Falls, SD.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019