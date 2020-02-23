|
Julie B. Santoyo, R.N., 90, passed from this physical life on February 18, 2020. She was a long time resident of Calumet Park, IL. Loving wife of 55 years to the late Reff; beloved mother of Arthur (Barbara) Santoyo, Paul (Sue) Santoyo, Mark (Anita) Santoyo of Issaquah, WA, and Denise (James) Martin; grandmother of six; great grandmother of four; aunt to many nieces and nephews. She and her husband, were chosen to be the Godparents to 40 children. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 9:30am, until the time of Mass at 10:30am, at Saint Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights, IL 60070. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020