Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Julie Feldheim Obituary
Julie Feldheim age 47, passed away on December 9, 2019 of cardiac arrest after many years of suffering from schizophrenia. Loving daughter of Eileen and the late Andrew Feldheim. Cherished sister of Kevin (Kathy) Feldheim. Adored aunt of Nathan and Tyler. Loving niece, cousin, and friend to many.

Visitation Sunday December 15th from 11 am to 1 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road). Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Abbott House at 405 Central Ave Highland Park, IL 60035 or The National Alliance for Mental Illness are greatly appreciated. For more information call 847.537.6600 or visit funerals.pro.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
