Julie G. Collesi, age 66, of Elk Grove Village passed away on October 16, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Albert and Rosemary Collesi. Dear sister of Jill (David) King, and Jacqueline Collesi (Steven Ekeberg). Cherished Aunt of John King (Jenny Meyers), Maggie King (Beau Rubendunst), Katie Ekeberg (Rob Watson), Kelsey Ekeberg (Cam Azizi), and the late Kevin Ekeberg. Proud great aunt of Kara, Madeline, and Ellie. She was a kind and devoted Aunt to her nieces and nephews as well as to her "grand" nieces. A memorial visitation will be taking place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM until time of the service at 4:00 PM at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Memorials in Julie's name may be made to Planned Parenthood www.plannedparenthood.org or Native American Rights Fund www.narf.org For information, please call funeral home at (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019