Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Anne Catholic Church
16801 S. Dixie Highway
Hazel Crest, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St Anne Catholic Church
16801 S. Dixie Highway
Hazel Crest, IL
View Map
Julie Good Obituary
Julie "G.G." Good nee Chilton. Age 86. Was called Home on December 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. Chicago Heights resident formerly of Chicago. Julie's compassionate and generous spirit were a blessing to all who knew her. Her faith never wavered as she battled Parkinson's. Wife of the late Robert "Bob" Good. Cherished mother of Keith James (late Julie), Karla (Joseph), Darla (Eduardo), and Donna (Dave). Devoted grandmother of Velma (Daniel), Samantha (Primus), Marcus, Erica (Derek), Joey and the late Keith Robert,. Great grandmother, her most treasured role, of Messayah, Zion, Gabriel, Noah, Lucas, Jonah, Penelope. Dear sister of 9 siblings and their spouses. Fond aunt of her many nieces and nephews. Faithfull friend to all. Family and friends will meet at St Anne Catholic Church, 16801 S. Dixie Highway, Hazel Crest on Monday December 30th from 9:00 AM until time of memorial mass 10:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Julie's name to the Erie House, 1347 W. Erie Street, Chicago, IL, 60642, a place where she found solace as a child and made many lifelong friends, would be appreciated by the family. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
