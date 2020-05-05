Or Copy this URL to Share

Julie Marie Evinger, nee Blondin, 52, beloved wife of Scott; mother of RJ, Colin, Cooper. Loving daughter preceded in death by Edward and Mary Patricia Blondin nee Cavenagh. Dear sister to brothers Ed (Eileen), Dan (Chris), Michael (Jan), Jim (Emily), Pat (Cathy) Blondin, Kathleen (David) Gullotto, Norine (Jerry) Springer. Aunt to many. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500







