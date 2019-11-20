Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Julie Marie Harrington age 60 of Misericordia in Chicago. Beloved daughter of Marian and the late John "Jack" Harrington; cherished sister of Kathy (Jim) Lockefeer, Dan (Laura) Harrington and Patty (Steve) Wolfe; proud aunt of Kelly (Lucas) Mahan, Jimmy and Amy and Lockefeer, Kevin and Caitlin Harrington and Julia, Jamie and Brian Wolfe; great aunt of Michael, Ryan and Jake Mahan; treasured niece and cousin to many. We are forever grateful for Julie's Misericordia Family and the loving care she received there. Visitation, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077 and Thursday, November 21, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Misericordia, 6900 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Misericordia. Funeral Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019
