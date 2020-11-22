Julie Marie Layton, 61, of Belleville, formerly of Deerfield, IL, passed away November 11, 2020. Julie received a Master of Science in Journalism degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and was an award-winning author with numerous published articles, poems and short stories. Beloved wife to James Weber; loving mother to Alex (Qian) Weber; cherished grandmother of Griffin Weber; dear sister of Diane (Wayne) Lindquist and Peter (Meg) Layton; and fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Illinois Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 W. Monroe St., Ste. 1510, Chicago, IL 60661. For information, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com