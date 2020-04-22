|
Julie T. Hartler (nee Kroll), long time resident of Crestwood, Illinois passed peacefully on April 17, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove, Illinois with loving family. She was born on April 16, 1936 to Julia & Edward Kroll, of Burbank, Illinois She recently celebrated her 84th Birthday on April 16, 2020. She was married 61 years to her devoted and loving husband Albert Hartler. She and Albert reside for over sixty years in Crestwood, Illinois. Both were active within their community in the establishment of the local level Little League Association and ground breaking developments for boys baseball. It's there where they developed a community of great friendships and memories in support of the neighborhood children. She loved her family and friends, adored her grandchildren, always enjoyed a game of bingo, a daily dose of game show trivia and soap operas and watching her favorite baseball team The Chicago Cubs and known to all for her passion for the color, purple. Julie is survived by her loving children, Pamela (Steven) Kulovitz, Kevin (Gina) Hartler. Proud grandmother to David Hartler (fiancé Nicole Kozlowski) and Lo Hartler. Julie was a close sister to Late Mary Ann (Raymond) Jonns, & Patricia Oboikovitz. Aunt to Late Rae Ann (Rich) Ellis. Jeff (Dianna) Jonns & Family Jakkie (Tom) Tisa & Family, Scott Oboikovitz, Late Christopher Oboikovitz. Great Aunt to Bekki & Adam, Caitlin & Dan, Jennifer & Joe and their children. Julie had wonderful friendships and caretakers during her years as a Kidney Diaylsis patient and Supported the . Donations appreciated to the , https://www.kidney.org/donation Due to today's environment the services will be private on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights, Illinois. The family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers.
