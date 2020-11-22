1/
Julie Tobias-Wagner
Julie Tobias-Wagner, of Barrington, IL, loving wife of 40 years to David Wagner; step-mother to Mary (husband Mark) Miller, and Christopher (wife Catherine) Wagner; Grandmother to Philip (wife Alicia), Holly, Amy, Christopher, and Carolyn. Great-Grandmother to Sidney Miller. She is survived by two sisters, Jill G. Tobias (partner Chuck West) of Des Plaines, IL, and Jackie Altizer (husband Kenneth) of La Porte, IN; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Julie was a businesswoman, having worked for over 40 years at AB Dick (Video Jet), progressing to become the Director of Marketing and Research. A world traveler for many years representing the company. Her travels included England, France, and Germany.

Always the problem-solver and technical wizard in business, Julie joined the banking industry in 2004 acting as Bank Manager for JP Morgan Chase for several years where she most enjoyed time spent working with community fundraisers and various charities.

Julie was not one for retirement. In 2010, she joined the retail workforce at Kohls in Lake Zurich where she used her business expertise to become a valued and trusted employee of the store. She always made sure her co-workers had plenty of homemade food, especially during the "Black Friday" sales rush.

She also had a fondness for the local theater where she donated her time to productions at the Des Plaines Theater Guild in the 1970's.

Julie will be remembered as an exceptional cook, a dedicated gardener and an animal lover (especially dogs). Everything Julie did in her life was with a sense of devotion, dedication, and above all, Love.

In lieu of flowers, Donations would be appreciated to your favorite charities.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northern Illinois Funeral Services Inc.
31632 N. Ellis Drive, Unit 209
Volo, IL 60073
847.833.2928
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 20, 2020
My dear sister... I wish you peace and tranquility in the Garden of Heaven.. I will miss our talks and our birthday and holiday celebrations... In my heart forever...Until we meet again.... Love you much... Sweet Jules xoxo
Jill Tobias
Sister
