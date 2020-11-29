Julie Wahl Giannini, 77, retired schoolteacher, of Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, passed away peacefully November 20, 2020. Julie will be remembered for her love and support of wildlife organizations, American Indian causes, silly poetry, and whimsical artwork. Beloved mother of Amy Ruth Giannini, Richard Joseph Giannini, and the late Martin Leo Giannini; loving grandmother to Miguel J. (Maya Villa) and Jonathon D. Cabrera; sister of Laurie (David) Thomas. Faithful companion of Noushie the cat. Former spouse and dear friend of John Leo (Rita Thomson) Giannini. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Treehouse Animal Shelter. Scroll down to "Memorial Contributions" and press "Enter Website" to donate. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
.