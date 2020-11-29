1/1
Julie W. Giannini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Wahl Giannini, 77, retired schoolteacher, of Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, passed away peacefully November 20, 2020. Julie will be remembered for her love and support of wildlife organizations, American Indian causes, silly poetry, and whimsical artwork. Beloved mother of Amy Ruth Giannini, Richard Joseph Giannini, and the late Martin Leo Giannini; loving grandmother to Miguel J. (Maya Villa) and Jonathon D. Cabrera; sister of Laurie (David) Thomas. Faithful companion of Noushie the cat. Former spouse and dear friend of John Leo (Rita Thomson) Giannini. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Treehouse Animal Shelter. Scroll down to "Memorial Contributions" and press "Enter Website" to donate. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved