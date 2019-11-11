|
The world will miss one of the great men. Julien "Jay" F. Bloom, 88, died peacefully on November 9, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Jay leaves wife Barbara of 38 blissful years, children Bruce (Amy Conn), Janice Sanders (Lindy), Lt. Commander (Retired) Paula (Jean Otto), Stacy, Peggy Bennett (Steve), grandchildren Jeremy (Erica), Alyson McMath (Andrew), Alex, Steven Bennett, Tyler, Banks, and great grandchildren Brady Verpaele and Piper, and many loving nieces, nephews and in-laws. He joins his beloved parents Julien L. and Theresa, former spouse Bernice and beloved son Jerry. Jay was kind, joyful, and supportive all his life. A proud Korean War veteran, Jay volunteered at the Lovell VA Hospital until his convalescence. He was an engineer at the Miniature Train Exhibit at the Chicago Botanic Gardens for many years. Jay knew a little about almost everything and a lot about many things. And that's the truth. Friends and family are welcome to celebrate Jay's life at the family home 153 Pointe Drive, Apt. 210, Northbrook on Monday and Tuesday Nov 11&12 from 4:00-8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chicago Botanic Garden.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 11, 2019