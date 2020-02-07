Home

Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Juliet Miller
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
All Saints Cemetery
Juliet Miller


1962 - 2020
On January 20, 2020, at 9:30am, Juliet Elaine Miller of Ishpeming Michigan and Chicago Illinois died at the age of 57. Julie was born to Demetri and Dorothy Makris in 1962. In February of 1991, she married Keith Miller, and together they raised two children, Colton and Shelby. She was a loving and caring mother and wife who would always put others before herself. Her sentimentality and love for everyone allowed her to make many friends and create many amazing memories. Julie is preceded in death by her husband Keith. She is survived by her son Colton and her daughter Shelby. She is also survived by her sister Sharon Alcantar and her husband Gerardo Alcantar as well as her children, Amy, Daniel, Darcy, and her grandchild Daniella. A memorial visitation will be held at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 W. Talcott, Park Ridge on February 8th, 2020, from 10:30 am -12:00 pm, before interment at All Saints Cemetery. Info: 847/823-5122
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2020
