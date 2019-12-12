|
Juliette "Julie" Fentress Bacon, 88, died on Sunday, December 1, in Westerly, Rhode Island. Daughter of the late Thomas Lyon Fentress and Celeste Pope Fentress, she was born in Evanston, Illinois on September 24, 1931. A loving mother, grandmother, wife, friend, and overall bon vivant, Julie and late husband, Robert "Tubby" H. Bacon, Jr., shared many wonderful years of travel, fine food and wine, and adventures with their family and friends. Elegant, gracious, dignified, and always ready with a smile, Julie loved to cook, play bridge, needlepoint, and especially to garden. In Weekapaug, Rhode Island, where she spent her summers, she and Tubby were very involved with the Chapel Society and the Foundation for Conservation. It wouldn't be summer in Weekapaug without Julie tending to her roses, driving to the beach in her convertible, or joining the group of dog lovers at the pond each morning. Julie is survived by four children, having lost her beloved daughter Marily in 2008, thirteen grandchildren, and was joyously awaiting to birth of her first great-grandchild. Julie will be terribly missed by her family and friends and it is our hope that a gentle breeze of summer stirred her heart at the last moment, assuring her that she was richly loved. Hers was a life very well lived indeed. There will be a small service in her memory in Weekapaug in the summer. If anyone so wishes, a donation in Julie's name may be made to the Weekapaug Chapel Society or the Weekapaug Foundation for Conservation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019