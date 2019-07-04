On June 30th, 2019, Julio H. Rodriguez, loving father, friend, and mentor to many, passed away from brain cancer at the age of 69. Julio was born February 14, 1950 in Salinas, Puerto Rico to Julio and Maria. He was married to Diane Willey Rodriguez from 1972 to 1996. They remained loving friends and united parents and grandparents to their two daughters and granddaughter. He earned his college degree from UIC, followed by an MBA at DePaul. He had an international corporate career that included serving as CFO for Wal-Mart Argentina and Puerto Rico. When he returned to Chicago, he co-founded a financial consulting company, and worked extensively with local charitable organizations. Julio was committed to mentorship and community service, and enjoyed exploring culture through travel, music, art, and wine. Family was his top priority, and he often advised them to live, love, and laugh without fear. Julio was survived by his sister, Noris, children, Julia and Victoria, nephew, Paul, and niece, Marie. Viewing 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., visitation will continue from 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. on Friday July 5th at Drechsler, Brown, and Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Funeral service Saturday, July 6th at 2:30 at St. Christopher Church, 545 S. East Ave., Oak Park. Donations in his name can be sent to Association House of Chicago (associationhouse.org/donate/, the Humane Society (action.humanesociety.org), or DePaul University (alumni.depaul.edu/GiveNow/Home). Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019