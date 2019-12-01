|
|
Julio Lara-Valle, M.D. Beloved husband of Genia Lara. Loving father of Julio, Rico, and Mauricio (Julie) Lara. Devoted grandfather of Nico and Santino Lara. Family and friends will meet Saturday December 14 at St. Isaac Jogues Church 4th & Clay, Hinsdale at 10:00 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial. Immediately after a Memorial Gathering will be held at COGLIANESE FUNERAL HOME 7508 S County Line Road (one block south of I55/Stevenson) Burr Ridge until 3:00 PM . Info 630 654 8484 or www.coglianese.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019