Sister Julita Jelen, SSND, 102. Born in Chicago, IL. on April 27, 1916. Died April 18, 2019 at Presence Resurrection Life Center in Chicago, IL. Member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame for 84 years. Served in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan as Primary Teacher, Principal, Pastoral Minister, School Volunteer and Minister of Prayer and Presence at Resurrection Life Center for a total of 84 years. Beloved Daughter of the late Thomas Jelen and the late Julia (nee Handzel). Dear Sister of Marion (Mary) Jelen, Theresa (the late Edward) Stachulski, the late Adolph (the late Alice) Jelen, the late Joseph (the late Loretta) Jelen, and the late Andzi (the late Al) Kozlowski. Loving Aunt to 13 nieces and nephews, Great Aunt and Great-Great Aunt to many. Faithful, loving and loyal friend to countless people. Visitation Friday, April 26th, at Presence Resurrection Life Center 7370 W. Talcott, Chicago from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. and at Mater Christi Church 2401 S. 10th. Ave. North Riverside, IL. from 3:30 p.m. until time of Wake Service 6:30 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 p.m. Interment Saturday 10:30 a.m. April 27th. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Alsip, Il. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the SSND Retirement Fund 345 Belden Hill Rd, Wilton, CT, 06897. Arrangements entrusted to O'Donnell-Bartz-Schultz Funeral Home Ltd. (773) 233-0551. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019