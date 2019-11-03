|
Julius Dapin, age 95, beloved husband for 65 years of Elaine (nee Laurie); adored son of the late Max and Ida Dapin; cherished father of Mark Dapin and Sheryl (Ross) Fimoff; much loved grandfather of Amy, Scott and the late Bret Fimoff; doting great-grandfather of Aiden; he was preceded in death by his siblings Sarah Bassewitz, Jessie Block, Simon, George, Joe and Sam Dapin and Jennie Albert; loving uncle and good friend to many special people. Julius served our country in the Air Force during WWII. He was a well liked credit manager for Warner Bros. records. He was an avid tennis player and loved the Cubs. Chapel service Mon. Nov 4, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd. Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019