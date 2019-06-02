WWII Army Air Corps Veteran having served in the Central Pacific Theater from 1943-1946, sadly passed away on May 15, 2019. Jack was the original developer of Marley Estates in Mokena, a proud Honor Flight Veteran and a lifetime ballroom dancer particularly in his retirement years. Jack was a great provider for his 7 children. He had a very successful custom-building business with his wife, Claire, for many years (Mortensen Construction). He was ahead of his time on many building design features in his homes and a leader in the industry. Jack had a larger than life personality, was often the life of the party and always made people smile. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Claire B. Mortensen and daughter Joanne Mortensen. Loving father of Jackie Kramer, Jane McCarty, Jim Mortensen, John [Arnett] Mortensen, Jeff Mortensen, Jerianne [Mark] Sagen, and Joel Mortensen. Cherished grandfather of 15. Great grandfather of 11. Dear brother of the late Shirley Zygmunt [Susan Doran and Sandy Wickman], Lorraine Dainton and Elmer Mortensen. Committal services Friday June 7, 2:00 pm at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary