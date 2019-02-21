Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Julius R. Ellis, 101, of Morton Grove and formerly of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Lillian "Lakey" Ellis; loving father of Sharon and the late Susan; loving brother of Betty Levin and the late Isadore "Izzy" (late Faye) Ellis; fond brother-in-law of the late Aaron and Anne Schulman; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Waldheim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019
