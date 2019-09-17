Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Julius Schoneberg Obituary
Julius "Juj" Schoneberg, 99. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee Umansky); devoted father of Barbara (Joel) Strauss, Marcia (Larry) Roth, and Marty (Lise) Schoneberg; cherished grandfather of Jeremy and Scott (Chris) Dubin, Stacy (David) Rudd, and Brendan Schoneberg; proud great-grandfather of Logan, Leia, and Evie. A memorial service will be held Thurs, Sept. 19, 2 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , , or the Anti-Defamation League, www.adl.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 17, 2019
