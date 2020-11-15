1/2
Julius Solomon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Julius Solomon, age 84. Beloved husband of Alice "Ollie". Loving father of Jonathan (Irene) Solomon, Elizabeth Solomon, and Noah (Corinne) Solomon. Proud grandfather of Benjamin, Daniel, Zachary, Evan, Eleanor, and Violet. Dr. Solomon, Physics professor at UIC, was also a Cantor at Congregation B'nai Jacob in West Rogers Park and more recently, Congregation Rodfei Zedek in Hyde Park. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service will be private. To attend the funeral livestream, Monday at 1 PM (CST), please visit our website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 South Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60615, www.rodfei.org or the Selfhelp Home, 908 West Argyle, Chicago, IL 60640, www.selfhelphome.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral
01:00 PM
livestream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved