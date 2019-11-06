|
|
June B. Adams, age 94, beloved wife of the late Theodore "Ted". Loving mother of Cynthia (the late Edward) Conforti, Christine (James) Krier, Susan (Mark) Erickson and John (Jeannine) Adams. Cherished grandmother of Teresa Dempsey, Jason Conforti, Gina Griffiths, John Conforti, Tiffany Habel, Stephanie Stanley, Stacia Lord, Chad Erickson, Jane Erickson, Blake Erickson, Brooke Luedemann and Bryan Adams. Beloved great-grandmother of 25 and great-great grandmother of 11. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her two brothers and four sisters. Visitation Friday, November 8, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, Illinois 60187. A Celebration of June's life will be held on Saturday, November 9, at St. Matthew United Church of Christ, 1420 S. Gables Wheaton, IL 60187, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial gifts may be directed to St. Matthew United Church of Christ Memorial Fund. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027 or hultgrenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019