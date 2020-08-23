June S. Benson, 92, beloved wife of 71 years to the late, Raymond, loving mother of Viveca Miller, Deborah (Larry) Lawrence, Roger (Kathy) Benson, Roy (Susan) Benson, Eric (Stephanie) Benson, Jon (Michelle) Benson, Kirk (Tara) Benson, and the late Linda Susan Benson, dear grandmother of 26, and proud great-grandmother of 20. Sister of Ann Marie Johnson and Linda Kajsa Reiselt. Private interment with a memorial service in celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org
