June Benson
1928 - 2020
June S. Benson, 92, beloved wife of 71 years to the late, Raymond, loving mother of Viveca Miller, Deborah (Larry) Lawrence, Roger (Kathy) Benson, Roy (Susan) Benson, Eric (Stephanie) Benson, Jon (Michelle) Benson, Kirk (Tara) Benson, and the late Linda Susan Benson, dear grandmother of 26, and proud great-grandmother of 20. Sister of Ann Marie Johnson and Linda Kajsa Reiselt. Private interment with a memorial service in celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org. Info and guest book at hultgrenfh.com or 630-668-0027.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Memories & Condolences

August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
August 22, 2020
Our thoughts are with you in your time of sorrow. Sending condolences from our family to yours. God Bless.
Deborah Klujsza
August 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through this time of loss. Prayers to the Benson family.
Kimberly Ramsey
Friend
August 21, 2020
We will miss you
Forrest Ramsey
Friend
August 21, 2020
May God bless you in this time of sorrow!
Gunborg Olson
August 20, 2020
Heartfelt condolences. May the comfort of the beautiful memories keep you all strong. Love and prayers
Annie
August 20, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 20, 2020
We are very saddened to hear of your loss. Tom and I send our deepest condolences to the entire Benson family.
Dawn Beneventi
August 19, 2020
June, you had a wonderful life full of love, happiness along with a beautiful family. You never had an unpleasant thing to say about anyone. So happy to be with you and our fun group of friends at our Monday morning "coffee". Rest in Peace.
Martha Shearer
Neighbor
August 19, 2020
Our condolences to the Benson families.God blessed us all with June Benson.
Richard F Vincent
Family
August 19, 2020
Michelle Benson
Family
August 19, 2020
Forever in our hearts
Michelle Benson
Family
