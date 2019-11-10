|
|
June C. Heden, age 81, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Evergreen Park, IL, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019.
June is the loving wife of William Heden, beloved mother to Michael (Mary) Heden, Dan (Alaine) Heden, Debra (Gary) Lambesis, and David (Gail) Heden; cherished grandmother 10, great grandmother to 7; fond sister to the late Bill Schaefer, Joan (Marvin) Brown, Charles (Sandy) Schaefer, the late Jean (the late Walter) Lewandowski.
Visitation will be Monday, November 11th, 2019 from 4:00 pm-9:00 pm at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 West 143rd Street, Orland Park, Illinois 60462. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Orland Funeral Home. June will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019