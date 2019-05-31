|
June Cody Lorge, 95, of Palatine, joins husband Edmund and son Michael in heaven. Loving mother of Frank (Melissa), Mark, Eileen (Jon Knapp), Suzanne and Marie; cherished grandmother of Mark (Jill), Cody (Megan), Katherine, Stephen (Amy) and Gregory; adored great-grandmother of Ellie, Jack, Lennie June and Henry; fond aunt and friend to many. Visitation Sunday, 4 to 8 pm at St. Joseph's Home, 80 W. Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60067. Funeral mass Monday, 11 am at St. Joseph's Home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Joseph's Home. See full obituary on ahlgrimffs.com. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine at 847-358-7411.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019