June DePear Visk

June DePear Visk Obituary
June Visk nee DePear, 92, of Glenview, formerly of Northfield, passed away April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 57 years of the late F. Kilburn Visk; loving mother of Praseela Phyllis Feltenstein, William (Marlaine) McVisk and Lawrence (Katherine) Visk; cherished grandmother of Kristina, Colin, Jay, Alex (Ellie) and the late Mark (Vanessa); proud great-grandmother of Mark Jr. and James; dear sister of the late Phyllis Horvath; beloved aunt of seven nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 13 at 2:30pm in The Great Room at Chestnut Square, 2601 Chestnut, Glenview. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 5040 N. Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60630. Funeral info, 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
