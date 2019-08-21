Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
724 Elder Lane
Deerfield, IL
View Map
June G. Mininni

June G. Mininni, 94, long-time resident of Deerfield, passed away August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Guido; loving mother of Carmella (James) Kaulentis and Michael G. (Robin) Mininni; adored grandmother of Demitra Kaulentis, Michael (Franny) Kaulentis, Carine Mininni, Olivia O'Brien and the late John Kaulentis; cherished great-grandmother of Jimmy, Alex, T.C., Caitlyn, Johnny, Sloane, Millie and Emma. Dear sister of Rosalie (Denis) Duffy; loving aunt to many. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4-9 pm at Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 10:00 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John J. Kaulentis Memorial Scholarship Fund, 105 Manor Drive, Deerfield, IL 60015. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
