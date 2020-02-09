|
June Grindel nee Dubofsky, age 88. Loving wife of the late Herbert "Herb" Grindel. Cherished mother of Robin (the late Anthony) Sulpizio, Ellen Grindel (Harris Halpert), Steven Grindel (Laurie Kabins). Adored grandmother of Joseph Sulpizio (Efrat Levant), Carlie Sulpizio, Zach Kelly (Caitlin Delaney), Jacob Grindel, Sam Grindel, Ben Grindel, Bryan Halpert, and Taylor Halpert. Dear sister of Burton (Eileen) DuBoe and the late George Duboe (Jewel Baker) and the late Charlotte (the late Marshall) Golden. Special cousin of Elaine and Ronnie Prebish. Services Monday, 10AM at Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield. Interment Shalom. Memorial contributions may be made to Sedgebrook Scholarship Fund, 800 Audobon Way, Lincolnshire, IL 60069. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020