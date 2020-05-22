June H. Studzinski
1922 - 2020
June H. Studzinski, nee Whorwell, age 97. Beloved wife of the late James F. Loving mother of Robert (Dianne), Nancy (the late Gregory) Lehr and John (Christine). Cherished grandmother of Samantha (Greg) Dziubinski and Christopher (Lauren) and great grandmother of Julian. Donations appreciated to Ray Graham Association For People or Misericordia Heart of Mercy. A private graveside Rite of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery Private. Info Belmont Funeral Home 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
