June H. Studzinski, nee Whorwell, age 97. Beloved wife of the late James F. Loving mother of Robert (Dianne), Nancy (the late Gregory) Lehr and John (Christine). Cherished grandmother of Samantha (Greg) Dziubinski and Christopher (Lauren) and great grandmother of Julian. Donations appreciated to Ray Graham Association For People or Misericordia Heart of Mercy. A private graveside Rite of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery Private. Info Belmont Funeral Home 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020.