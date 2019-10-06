Home

June I. Adduci

June Irene Adduci (nee Mattox), 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep, September 19, 2019, at home on Chicago's Gold Coast. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Adduci, devoted mother of Joy Neimanas and John Adduci, and proud grandmother of Abra Adduci and Alexandra Adduci. Daughter of the late Russell Mattox and Bonnie Minter Mattox. June was also a former co-proprietor of Gibson/River Oaks Chrysler. Services are being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the National Geographic Society, celebrating her love of travel. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
