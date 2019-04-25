|
June I. Crowley, 88, April 24, 2019, lifetime resident of the southwest side of Chicago-of Clearing neighborhood, beloved wife of the late Robert "Bud" Crowley; devoted mother of Sharon Margaret Crowley; dear daughter of the late John T. "Jack" Sorfleet, Sr. and Isabelle Ann Meyer Sorfleet; fond sister of Grace E. (late A.J. "Dom") Cantone, the late John T. (late Eleanor) Sorfleet, Jr., the late William E. (late Frances) Sorfleet, and the late Ruth "Irene" Sorfleet; loving godmother of Robert A. Cantone and Thomas V. Sorfleet; aunt and great aunt of many; avid lover of dogs, survived by her cherished, Candy. Lifetime member of Lake Michigan Beach Property Owners Association and longtime Judge of Elections, 13th Ward Democratic Organization. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, where family and friends will gather on Friday, April 26, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit JUNE CROWLEY BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. For information call 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019