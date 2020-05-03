June Kessler, nee Bromberg. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Seymour Kessler. Adored mother of Jori (Mark) Kovel. Cherished grandmother of Carli and Grant Kovel. Dear sister of Eleanor (the late Leonard) Belson and the late Florence (the late Herbert) Rudman. Devoted daughter of the late Mina and Abraham Bromberg. She will always be remembered for her kindness, strength, grace, wisdom, generosity, beauty, and unwavering dedication to her family. Private family services were held. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to JUF, 30 S. Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.