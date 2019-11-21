|
|
June M. Billingham beloved wife of the late Carleton; loving mother of Joan, Clare, Frederick J.(Ruthann), Ann (Scot) Baikie, and Thomas J. (Becky); dearest grandmother of Ana Infante, Salvador C. (Ana) Infante, Jay (Freia) Parker, Xo'chitl Infante (Jonathan) Michelson, Carleton (Michelle), Beth Ann (Christpher) Borcoman, Ray Dargis, Heidi-Marie, and the late Katherine; dear great grandmother of Benjamin, Antonio, Teza, Domonique, Orianna, Liam, Chelsea, Clementine, Stanley, and Amelia. Funeral Saturday 10 AM from the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St to St Francis Borgia Church for a 10:30 AM mass. Interment St Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 PM - 9 PM. 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019