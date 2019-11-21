Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-3444
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St Francis Borgia Church
Resources
More Obituaries for June Billingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June M. Billingham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June M. Billingham Obituary
June M. Billingham beloved wife of the late Carleton; loving mother of Joan, Clare, Frederick J.(Ruthann), Ann (Scot) Baikie, and Thomas J. (Becky); dearest grandmother of Ana Infante, Salvador C. (Ana) Infante, Jay (Freia) Parker, Xo'chitl Infante (Jonathan) Michelson, Carleton (Michelle), Beth Ann (Christpher) Borcoman, Ray Dargis, Heidi-Marie, and the late Katherine; dear great grandmother of Benjamin, Antonio, Teza, Domonique, Orianna, Liam, Chelsea, Clementine, Stanley, and Amelia. Funeral Saturday 10 AM from the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St to St Francis Borgia Church for a 10:30 AM mass. Interment St Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 PM - 9 PM. 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -