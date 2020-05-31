June M. Sherman, 80, of Wilmette, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Joseph O. Sherman MD; loving mother of Brian (Jennifer) Sherman and LeeAnn (late Micah) Sherman-Dembinsky; proud grandmother of Colleen Sherman, Eileen Sherman, Kevin Sherman, Derek Dembinsky and Edward Dembinsky; caring sister of Tom (Sherrie) Martin and Anne (late Michael) Lyons. Private interment at Park Cemetery in Marquette, Michigan. Memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society appreciated. For information 847-251-8200 (Wilmette) and 906-228-3040 (Marquette).
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.