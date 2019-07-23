|
June Marie Beuke nee Frank age 95; beloved wife of the late William Otto Beuke; dear daughter of the late Louis and the late Bernadine Frank; loving mother of the late Renee Stewart, Loren Beuke and Karen (Robert) Van Housen; cherished grandmother of Gregory and Bryan Beuke, Gabrielle, Gretchen and Grace Van Housen; fond sister of the late Robert (Joan), the late Roger (Loretta), the late Norman (Jean), and Donald (Evelyn) Frank. June was a former employee of Illinois Bell, active in her Church and community affairs and also an avid traveler. Visitation Thursday July 25, 2019; 3 pm to 8 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where funeral service will be held Friday July 26th at 11:00 am Interment Bethania Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019