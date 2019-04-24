June Marie "Yia Yia" Massarella (nee Manos), age 67, of LaGrange Park, passed away at her home surrounded by her family and friends on April 19, 2019. She is survived by her children, Michelle (Ryan) Anderson, Nicole Pearl, Lauren (Anthony Ciancio) Massarella, Andrea (Ben) King, and Nick Massarella, Jr. Former wife of Nick Massarella, Sr. She is also survived by her grandchildren William and Mia Anderson, Max and Margot Pearl, and Louie and Vittoria King. Preceded in death by her parents Louis and Tina Manos. June will be remembered for her contagious laugh along with her warm and welcoming home. Her devotion to her family was fierce and she will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 10am to 11am Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs. Funeral will be held at 11:15am. Donations in her memory can be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) at www.theaftd.org or mailed to 290 King of Prussia Road, RSB2, Suite 320, Radnor, PA 19087. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. For Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary