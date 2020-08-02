1/
June (Bowell) Mueggenborg
1933 - 2020
June (Bowell) Mueggenborg, age 87, of Darien, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and chose not to undergo treatment after surgery, which eventually led to kidney failure. She enjoyed a full life and died peacefully at her daughter's home in Lemont, Illinois. June was born on July 2, 1933 at her home in Holton, Kansas to Anna (Metzner) and Charles Bowell.

She is survived by her children, Karin (Tim) Peraino and Rich (Kathleen) Mueggenborg; three grandchildren, Ryan and Rebecca Peraino, and Anne Mueggenborg; and her loving ex-husband, Don Mueggenborg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Charles Bowell, and her sister, Dorothy (Milt) Eichman.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Four Corners Community Church at 8251 S. Lemont Rd, Darien, IL. Visitation 10am; Celebration of Life 11am; masks required. Memorial donations may be sent to FISH pantry in Downers Grove, Four Corners Community Church in Darien, St. Thomas Hospice in Hinsdale, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Markiewicz Funeral Home in Lemont, IL.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Four Corners Community Church
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Four Corners Community Church
Memories & Condolences

August 1, 2020
When I moved in at Myers Commons, June was the first one to greet me...gave took my number and gave me her's , just in case I needed any help etc. I thought that was very sweet and kind of her.
She always wore a sweet smile on her face. ..always the first to say hello.
She was a quiet, soft spoken and tolerant lady..never showed any pain, that's why I was shocked to hear that she was in hospice.. Never saw her argue with anyone....always ready to help. She would go down to the community room and made sure that coffee was ready for everyone. Any day if coffee was not ready, everyone asked "where's June today."
I miss her a lot..May she rest in peace...Amen.

Nasreen Khan
Friend
August 1, 2020
I met June some years back at Risen Savior Assembly of God church. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out. She always had an encouraging word and smile. Her love for the Lord and deep faith was evident to all. My deepest condolences to your family. May you rest in the knowledge that she is with the One she loves, and may the comfort of the Holy Spirit and the love of the Father and the grace of the Lord Jesus be with you at this time.
Sommer Trella
Acquaintance
August 1, 2020
June's friendship, her inexhaustible positivity, warmth and openness have left marks in my heart. She will be greatly missed but are comforted by knowing that her earthly struggle is over and she is in the presence of her Lord and Savior.
Vicky Zupancic
Friend
August 1, 2020
June was a good friend to my mom & dad since their college days together at North Central. She was the only person who came from out of state to their 50th wedding anniversary in Kansas. She would give up her bed to have them stay with her when they went to Illinois for class reunions.
Judy Iwig
Friend
August 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful, warm person. We will miss Sunday morning hugs, but know you are in a better place.
Debra Howe
Friend
August 1, 2020
June was one of my best friends and I valued our friendship with this precious woman who served God with all her heart, soul and mind! She had a servant heart and helped many throughout her life. Yes, I'll miss her but know that she is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior. Some day we'll be reunited! Hallelujah! Mary Luchtenburg
Mary Luchtenburg
Friend
