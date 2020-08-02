When I moved in at Myers Commons, June was the first one to greet me...gave took my number and gave me her's , just in case I needed any help etc. I thought that was very sweet and kind of her.

She always wore a sweet smile on her face. ..always the first to say hello.

She was a quiet, soft spoken and tolerant lady..never showed any pain, that's why I was shocked to hear that she was in hospice.. Never saw her argue with anyone....always ready to help. She would go down to the community room and made sure that coffee was ready for everyone. Any day if coffee was not ready, everyone asked "where's June today."

I miss her a lot..May she rest in peace...Amen.





Nasreen Khan

Friend