June N. Buchholz, 92, of Libertyville and formerly of Lincolnshire, Deerfield, and Wilmette, died on October 24, 2020. She was the loving mother to Ann Crilly and Brenda Brainerd; loving grandmother to Megan (Alberto) Aviles and Ryan (Erin) Crilly. An avid gardener, she also taught for forty years in Deerfield and Kenilworth. No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Northern Illinois Chapter of Alzheimer's Association
, ReasonToHope20.givesmart.com
. Visit her memory page at https://www.forevermissed.com/june-buchholz/about