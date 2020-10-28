1/
June Newman Buchholz
{ "" }
June N. Buchholz, 92, of Libertyville and formerly of Lincolnshire, Deerfield, and Wilmette, died on October 24, 2020. She was the loving mother to Ann Crilly and Brenda Brainerd; loving grandmother to Megan (Alberto) Aviles and Ryan (Erin) Crilly. An avid gardener, she also taught for forty years in Deerfield and Kenilworth. No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Northern Illinois Chapter of Alzheimer's Association, ReasonToHope20.givesmart.com. Visit her memory page at https://www.forevermissed.com/june-buchholz/about


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
1 entry
October 27, 2020
June was a very sweet person. I work at the facility she lived at. She would always offer me a bite of her food and I would tell her it’s for her and she kept saying you should try it because it’s really good. She would always tell me how I sweet I was for taking care of her. She had such a bright personality. I will miss her.
Kimberly McBride
