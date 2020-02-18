Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map

June O. Krumholz


1926 - 2020
June O. Krumholz Obituary
June Krumholz nee Ohlson, age 93, of Glenview, IL. Beloved wife of the late Alfred F. Krumholz. Loving mother of Kristine (Denny) Stidham of Northbrook, IL, Bruce A. (Kathleen) Krumholz of Glenview, IL, and Lori Marie (Tod) Ralston of Berthoud, CO. Proud grandmother of Joanna (Erik) Lebsack, Ryan (Jocelyn) Stidham, Sara (Andy) Rauch, Brandon (Anna) Stidham, Brittany (Eric) Reid, and Mallory (Eric) Strobel; Bruce (Jourdan) Krumholz, Carolyn (Andrew) Stoll, and Matthew (Lauren) Krumholz; Lindsey Karnuth and Jonathan (Kara) Karnuth. Dear great grandmother of twelve. Fond sister of Nancy (the late John) Kent and Norman (Carol) Ohlson. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. A resident of Glenview since 1952 and a member of North Shore Country Club since 1961. June was an avid golfer and curler. In 1972, she won the United States Women's Curling Championship. June was a beloved friend to everyone that knew her. Visitation Thursday, February 20, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. In lieu of flowers memorials to Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm Street, Glenview, IL 60025 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020
