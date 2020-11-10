June P. Fox, nee Sherman, beloved wife of the late Herbert Fox and the late Herbert Freedman; loving mother of Barbara (Alan Cichella) and Allison (Fox-Campbell). Sister of the late Donald Sherman. Passed away peacefully at the age of 93, June will be missed greatly by all of her family and friends. Private family graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends who cannot attend the funeral can view the service live on Wednesday November 11th at 12:30 PM on June's webpage at www.mitzvahfuneral.com
, or any time after the funeral.