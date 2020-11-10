1/1
June P. Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June P. Fox, nee Sherman, beloved wife of the late Herbert Fox and the late Herbert Freedman; loving mother of Barbara (Alan Cichella) and Allison (Fox-Campbell). Sister of the late Donald Sherman. Passed away peacefully at the age of 93, June will be missed greatly by all of her family and friends. Private family graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends who cannot attend the funeral can view the service live on Wednesday November 11th at 12:30 PM on June's webpage at www.mitzvahfuneral.com, or any time after the funeral.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved