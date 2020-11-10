June P. Fox, nee Sherman, Passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Fox and the late Herbert Freedman; loving mother of Barbara (Alan) Cichella and Allison Fox-Campbell. Sister of the late Donald Sherman. June will be missed greatly by all of her family and friends. Private family graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie Wednesday November 11th at 12:30 PM. Family and friends who cannot attend the funeral can view the service on June's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com
, live, or any time after the funeral. Info 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824