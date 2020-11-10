1/1
June P. Fox
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June P. Fox, nee Sherman, Passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Fox and the late Herbert Freedman; loving mother of Barbara (Alan) Cichella and Allison Fox-Campbell. Sister of the late Donald Sherman. June will be missed greatly by all of her family and friends. Private family graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie Wednesday November 11th at 12:30 PM. Family and friends who cannot attend the funeral can view the service on June's webpage at

www.mitzvahfunerals.com, live, or any time after the funeral. Info 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved