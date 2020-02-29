Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map

June Platzner Stein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Platzner Stein Obituary
June Platzner Stein, 83, passed away peacefully; loving mother of Steven Basile (Naomi Sack) and Beth Ann Basile. June was a lifelong Chicagoan who was very proud of her Jewish heritage, she lived her life devoted to family, friends, and community with her vibrant personality and great sense of humor. Chapel service Monday 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Entombment Beth Shearim Mausoleum at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to your preferred animal welfare organization or a show of gratitude to a first responder. For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now