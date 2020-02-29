|
June Platzner Stein, 83, passed away peacefully; loving mother of Steven Basile (Naomi Sack) and Beth Ann Basile. June was a lifelong Chicagoan who was very proud of her Jewish heritage, she lived her life devoted to family, friends, and community with her vibrant personality and great sense of humor. Chapel service Monday 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Entombment Beth Shearim Mausoleum at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to your preferred animal welfare organization or a show of gratitude to a first responder. For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 29, 2020