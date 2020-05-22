June R. Semon
1936 - 2020
June R. Semon, 83, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Atrium Post Acute Care of Williams Bay.

She was born May 12, 1936 in Chicago, daughter of Louis and "Amazing" Grace Patterson Semon. She graduated from Lakeview High School, received her B.S. at DePaul University, and her M.S. in Physical Education from Northern Illinois University. She was a Physical Education teacher at Leyden High School for almost 35 years retiring in 1993. She was a Sponsor, a Head Coach, Student Leader; she spent 15 years at Camp Hickory in Volo, Il.; she was a Youth Director, VBS Director, and Adult Choir Director in 3 churches. She touched the hearts of her many students.

She was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Bulls, Bears and Cubs.

June is survived by her sister, Betty (Edward) Biebel of Schaumburg, Il.; Duane (Dorothy) Semon of Nashville, TN, her twin sister Joan (Joseph) Joaquin of Lake Zurich, Il. ; 8 nieces and nephews and 25 great nieces and nephews. Due to the Corona Virus, a private interment was held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva on March 17, 2020. For more information, please contact the Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (262-248-2320) of Lake Geneva, who assisted the family with arrangements.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 22, 2020.
