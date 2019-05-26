Home

More Obituaries for June Sweet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Reque Sweet

June Reque Sweet Obituary
June Reque Sweet, 94, May 21, 2019. Born in Chicago June 11, 1924. B.S. St. Olaf College, M.A Univ. MO. Prof. Child Development Univ. MO, Univ. of WI Whitewater. Influencer of Sesame Street, member of Mensa. An intellect of lifelong curiosity and wit, leaving behind years of memorable laughter. A pragmatic role model mother, ever forgiving, anchored in steadfast faith. Preceded by husband, Dr. Robert Sweet. Survived by Charles (Terri) Sweet, Monticello, MN, MaeLynn (James) McCrory, Barrington, IL, grandchildren Ryan Sweet, Kelly Armstrong, Dr. Britt Skaathun, Tory Skaathun, great grandsons Caleb and Grayson Sweet, caregiver Debra Zingsheim, beloved nieces and nephews. Services private, Forest Hill Cemetery, Madison, WI.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
