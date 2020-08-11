1/1
June Shirley Shulman
1923 - 2020
June Shirley Shulman, 97 years of age, passed on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at Belmont Village Senior Living in Glenview, Ill. June was born June 28th, 1923 in the Bronx, New York to the late Morris and Jenny Wohlberg. She was the younger of two children, her older brother Norman having preceded her in death. June graduated from Hunter College in the Bronx in 1945 and went to work for the accounting firm Seidman and Seidman (now BDO). June married the late Raymond Shulman in 1948 and remained happily married until his passing in 1990. For the next more than 29 years June lived a vibrant and vital existence providing love and support to her family and many friends. She was a very talented singer who studied at Julliard, an accomplished bridge player. June leaves behind many people who will continue to cherish her loving memory including her children, Jane (Greg) Wintroub of Chicago, Illinois and Andrew (Katharine) Shulman of Alamo, California, 6 grandchildren Shana (Elan) Peretz of Deerfield, Illinois,, Noah (Carey) Wintroub of San Francisco, Ca, Jeremy (Laura) Wintroub of Maplewood New Jersey, David Shulman of Livermore, California, Daniel Shulman of San Francisco, California and Raymond Shulman of West Hollywood, California. In addition June leaves behind seven great-grandchildren Bennett, Jack, Dylan, Rebecca, Quinn, Gabriel, and Leo. Burial and graveside service were private and held at Cedar Park Cemetery in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations in Memory of June Shulman may be made to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, 1550 Bishop Court, Mount Prospect, IL 60056, https://rainbowhospice.org/make-a-gift/donate-now/ or to Hadassah, The Women's Zionist Org of America, www.hadassah.org/donate. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
