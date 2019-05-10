Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Launius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June V. Launius

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June V. Launius Obituary
June V. Launius (nee Bergquist) of Huntley passed away on April 16, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Cancer. She was the beloved wife of the late Clifford Launius and the loving mother of Clifford, Jr. (Linda) and the late Nels Launius. She was also an adored Grammy and Great Grandmother. There will be a memorial service and a celebration of her life on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Living Waters Lutheran Church, 1808 Miller Rd, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.