|
|
June V. Launius (nee Bergquist) of Huntley passed away on April 16, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Cancer. She was the beloved wife of the late Clifford Launius and the loving mother of Clifford, Jr. (Linda) and the late Nels Launius. She was also an adored Grammy and Great Grandmother. There will be a memorial service and a celebration of her life on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Living Waters Lutheran Church, 1808 Miller Rd, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 10, 2019