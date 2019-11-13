|
Junior "JR" Alan Simpson passed away suddenly in an accident on the morning of Sunday, November 10 while working on his home in Highland Park, IL.
JR was born on June 27, 1955 in Savannah, IL to Kenneth Blair and Leola Alicia Simpson and raised in Mount Carroll, IL. JR and Nina Nabor married August 16, 1980, together they raised five children and spent 39 years by each others' sides. JR worked as a carpenter and operated his own general contracting business. He was a black belt in traditional karate-do, a lover and performer of all types of music, particularly bluegrass, and a devoted fan to his beloved Cubbies and Bears. JR valued nothing more than time spent with his family.
Preceded in death by his mother and eldest brother Kenneth Russell, JR is survived by his father, his wife Nina and their five children: Dylan, Lucas, Cali, Tessa, and Shane and their respective partners Amy, Monte, Scott, and Josh; three grandsons: Cooper, Riley, and Bodhi; siblings Bonnie and Bob Donnell, Sue, Glen and Linda Simpson, and Kevin; and his in-laws Nancy and Paul Nabor.
A service in celebration of JR's life will be held on Friday, November 15 from 4 to 8 pm at the American Legion, 1030 Central St, Evanston, IL 60201. Interested attendees are invited to bring an instrument to play in a jam session in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in JR's name to Bravo! Waukegan.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019