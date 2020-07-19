Jurgen Scharpenberg, 79, of Glenview passed away on March 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Christa Scharpenberg (nee Bruckner), loving father of Charise (the late Gunter) Kalogridis, Brandon (Susan) Scharpenberg and Kevin (Tanya) Scharpenberg.Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Joshua, Emma, Connor and Finley. Proud graduate of Lane Tech High School and Illinois Institute of Technology. Navy ROTC, worldwide traveler, game hunter and competitive card player with friends. Long time owner of Williams Stoker & Heating Co, he will be missed by all who knew and worked with him. A private memorial visitation will be held Friday, July 31st at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Lung Association
, 1150 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information 847-998-1020.