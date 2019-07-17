|
Justin Wegner "Wegs", age 22 of Naperville. Beloved son of Cathy and Ed Wegner. Dear brother of Jason Wegner. Loving grandson of Gramma "Ma" and Mami J. Dear nephew of Laura and Bobby, Steve and Christy, Steve and Debbie. Loving cousin of Sharon, Stevie, Angela, Nicole and Lauren. Best friend to Mark and dear friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to JWegstrong Fund to support NCHS Strongest Redhawk Annual Scholarship and Dr. Andrea Hayes-Jordan DSRCT Cancer Research through JWegstrong.org would be appreciated. Family and friends to gather Thursday, July 18th for visitation 4PM to 9PM at St. Raphael Church 1215 Modaff Rd. Naperville. Funeral Mass Friday, July 19th 10:30AM at church. Interment Naperville Cemetery. Arrangements by DuPage Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019