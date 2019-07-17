Home

POWERED BY

Services
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Raphael Church
1215 Modaff Rd.
Naperville, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Wegner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Joseph Wegner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Joseph Wegner Obituary
Justin Wegner "Wegs", age 22 of Naperville. Beloved son of Cathy and Ed Wegner. Dear brother of Jason Wegner. Loving grandson of Gramma "Ma" and Mami J. Dear nephew of Laura and Bobby, Steve and Christy, Steve and Debbie. Loving cousin of Sharon, Stevie, Angela, Nicole and Lauren. Best friend to Mark and dear friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to JWegstrong Fund to support NCHS Strongest Redhawk Annual Scholarship and Dr. Andrea Hayes-Jordan DSRCT Cancer Research through JWegstrong.org would be appreciated. Family and friends to gather Thursday, July 18th for visitation 4PM to 9PM at St. Raphael Church 1215 Modaff Rd. Naperville. Funeral Mass Friday, July 19th 10:30AM at church. Interment Naperville Cemetery. Arrangements by DuPage Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
Download Now